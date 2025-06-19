Body found in Zurich's Oberer Letten river pool25-year-old dies after swimming accident in the Limmat
SDA
19.6.2025 - 13:48
A swimming accident occurred in the River Limmat in the city of Zurich on Wednesday evening. A 25-year-old swimmer died in hospital after being rescued from the river.
Keystone-SDA
19.06.2025, 13:48
19.06.2025, 13:56
SDA
The man was swimming with colleagues in the Limmat, as the Zurich city police reported on Thursday. When they could no longer see him, they searched for him and called for help.
The lifeguards at the Oberer Letten swimming pool discovered the man at the bottom of the Limmat and were able to bring him ashore. Despite resuscitation measures, the man died the same evening in hospital. The exact circumstances and cause of death are being investigated.