A 25-year-old man died in a swimming accident in the Limatt in Zurich on Wednesday evening. (symbolic image) Keystone

A swimming accident occurred in the River Limmat in the city of Zurich on Wednesday evening. A 25-year-old swimmer died in hospital after being rescued from the river.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The man was swimming with colleagues in the Limmat, as the Zurich city police reported on Thursday. When they could no longer see him, they searched for him and called for help.

The lifeguards at the Oberer Letten swimming pool discovered the man at the bottom of the Limmat and were able to bring him ashore. Despite resuscitation measures, the man died the same evening in hospital. The exact circumstances and cause of death are being investigated.