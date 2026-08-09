Twenty-five years ago, a piece of Bern’s cultural heritage resurfaced: the Unspunnenstein, which had been stolen 17 years earlier, was presented to Expo.02 ambassador Shawne Fielding in the canton of Jura, wrapped up like a piece of candy. It has been missing again since 2005.

Shawne Fielding, the ambassador for the Expo.02 national exhibition, was presented with the Unspunnenstein—which had been missing for years—on August 12, 2001. (File photo)

The Unspunnenstein is actually a competition implement that must be thrown as far as possible in the stone-throwing event. The original stone was first used in 1808 at the second Unspunnen Festival, which is still held every twelve years today.

Eventually, however, the stone became a point of contention in the Jura dispute. It was stolen for the first time in 1984. The Béliers—the young Jura separatists—stole it from the Interlaken Tourism Museum. It was no easy feat; the stone weighs 83.5 kilograms.

The Interlaken Gymnastics Club—which owns the stone—has to find a replacement. That replacement has been used in competitions ever since.

On August 12, 2001, the stone—which had been stolen in 1984—was returned, apparently as a private initiative and without consultation with the Béliers. The handover to National Exhibition Ambassador Fielding at the Marché-Concours in Saignelégier, in the canton of Jura, was a show.

Because the Béliers have carved the stone, it is no longer suitable for use in competitions. It is on display in the lobby of the Hotel Victoria-Jungfrau in Interlaken.

From there, it disappeared again in 2005. The thieves left behind a cobblestone with the Jura coat of arms painted on it. The stone has been missing ever since.

Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, the first female Federal Councilor from Jura, told the *NZZ am Sonntag* after taking office that it was time to return the stone. That was about three years ago—the cantons of Bern and Jura are currently in the process of finally resolving the Jura conflict at the institutional level.

However, Baume-Schneider's statement does nothing to advance the matter. The Unspunnenstein remains missing to this day.

Peter Michel, president of the Interlaken Gymnastics Club and himself the most successful stone thrower in history, told the Keystone-SDA news agency in 2024: “We’d still like to have the stone back.” He would donate it to a museum.

This weekend presents a great opportunity for the Unspunnenstein to make a public comeback: Exactly 25 years after its last appearance, the Canton of Bern will be making its debut at the Marché-Concours in Saignelégier.

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