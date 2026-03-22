A model of the Mir space station stands in the mission control center in Korolyov, outside Moscow. Keystone

25 years ago, the Russian space station "Mir" was deliberately brought down. After more than 15 years in space, it was outdated and prone to defects. A similar fate soon awaited the International Space Station ISS.

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On March 23, 2001, Moscow initiated the crash of the 143-ton space station "Mir" back to earth. The crash went according to plan, the Russian flight control center near Moscow announced at the time, according to agency reports from the same day. A large part of the station burned up on entering the Earth's atmosphere. The remaining debris fell into the sea between Australia and Chile.

For more than 15 years from 1986, the space station orbited the Earth at an altitude of around 350 kilometers with cosmonauts and astronauts on board. The station played an important role in the history of space travel: it was the first space station designed for permanent and scientific operation.

Numerous scientific experiments were carried out on the space station, but above all experience was also gained with long-term stays in space. Some cosmonauts stayed on the station for more than a year. They investigated how life in space affects the body.

Technical defects on the increase

In the 1990s, however, technical defects increased. Sometimes coolant leaked, sometimes the on-board computer failed. A leak in the hull also caused problems for the cosmonauts. In 1997, an oxygen generator also caught fire. In 2000, the decision was finally made to abandon the station. The last crew left the station in June 2000.

The knowledge gained on the space station also laid the foundations for its successor: the International Space Station (ISS), which is still in operation.

The end is near for the ISS

Like its predecessor, however, the ISS is now getting on in years. It has been hovering 400 kilometers above the earth for 26 years. Originally, it was planned to operate the ISS until 2020 at the latest. In the years that followed, however, its use was extended several times. In January 2022, the US space agency NASA announced its plans to abandon the ISS in 2030.

According to the plans, the space station is to remain in orbit until the end of 2030 and then be decommissioned. In January 2031, it is then to be guided through a controlled descent into the Earth's atmosphere and largely burn up. The remains would sink into a remote part of the South Pacific, similar to Mir.

In the USA, there are currently discussions about extending the operational life of the ISS beyond 2030 until 2032, as long as no fully-fledged commercial replacement exists. A corresponding draft in the Nasa Authorization Act provides for the ISS to only begin its withdrawal once private space stations are ready for use.

What will Europe do after the ISS?

The European Space Agency (ESA) is also involved in the ISS. European astronauts fly to the station time and again. The new Swiss astronaut Marco Sieber is also due to embark on a mission to the space station before the end of the ISS.

After the end of the ISS, ESA, like NASA, wants to rely on private space stations for its missions. However, there are currently no operational private space stations.

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