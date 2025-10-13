  1. Residential Customers
Storms in Mexico 260 towns cut off from the outside world - at least 47 dead

dpa

13.10.2025 - 05:44

Storms in Mexico: 260 towns cut off from the outside world - Gallery
Storms in Mexico: 260 towns cut off from the outside world - Gallery. Floods and landslides have made many roads impassable.

Floods and landslides have made many roads impassable.

Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Felix Marquez

Storms in Mexico: 260 towns cut off from the outside world - Gallery. The masses of mud swept away a number of vehicles.

The masses of mud swept away a number of vehicles.

Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Felix Marquez

Storms in Mexico: 260 towns cut off from the outside world - Gallery. Residents need help, their houses are full of mud and debris.

Residents need help, their houses are full of mud and debris.

Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Felix Marquez

No electricity, destroyed roads, entire villages isolated: Desperation is growing after the devastating floods and landslides. The government is confronted with protests.

DPA

13.10.2025, 05:44

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The storms in Mexico are leaving a trail of devastation in their wake.
  • According to official figures, at least 47 people have died in the severe flooding and landslides following continuous rainfall, and 38 people are still missing.
  • Around 260 villages are cut off from the outside world, tens of thousands of houses are full of mud and debris.
Show more

After the devastating rainfall in Mexico, the death toll is rising, as is the desperation of the survivors. At least 47 bodies have been recovered so far and 38 people are still missing, according to the government. Around 260 villages are cut off from the outside world, tens of thousands of houses are full of mud and debris.

President Claudia Sheinbaum was confronted with protests during a visit to the extensively flooded town of Poza Rica in the eastern state of Veracruz. Those affected are demanding faster help from the authorities. Sheinbaum later said in a video message: "We know that there is a lot of despair and concern. We will take care of everyone."

Tens of thousands have no power

Many roads and bridges were damaged by the torrential flow of swollen rivers. Fallen trees and landslides are blocking a number of roads. Tens of thousands of people are without electricity due to toppled electricity pylons.

The tropical cyclones "Priscilla" and "Raymond" in the Pacific and weather phenomena in the Gulf of Mexico are among the factors responsible for the heavy rainfall in recent days. The states of Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, San Luis Potosí and Querétaro, located in the center and east of the country, have been particularly hard hit.

