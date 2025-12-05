Archaeologists want to document the remains before they disappear. Keystone

A monumental grave has been discovered in Grandvillard FR that is around 2600 years old. The mound, which is around ten meters in size, contains a burial site in the center that belonged to a single person and is currently being fully excavated.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Office of Archaeology of the Canton of Fribourg (AAFR) presented the giant grave, which dates back to the early Iron Age (800 to 450 BC), to the media on Friday. It is the third monument of its kind to be discovered in the Intyamon Valley in the Gruyère district since 2019.

The excavation of the burial mound was absolutely necessary as it was threatened by the erosion of a nearby torrent, the office announced. The aim of the archaeological intervention is to document the remains before they disappear.

The work began in November and is expected to continue until January. According to the AAFR, a "remarkably well-preserved" burial site was uncovered.

The documentation of the site contributes to a better understanding of the social structure in the Intyamon Valley around 600 BC. Earlier finds from the same area indicate that these were graves of important personalities who were sometimes buried together with bronze grave goods.