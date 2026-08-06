When it gets hot outside, many people seek relief by the water—and in the water. This can be life-threatening. The number of deaths is rising. DLRG lifeguards know who is particularly at risk.

The number of drowning deaths is rising: According to preliminary figures from the DLRG, 261 people died in German waters during the first seven months of the year. (File photo)

More people drowned in German waters during the first seven months of this year than during the same period last year. The number of drowning deaths rose to 261—15 more than during the same period last year, according to the German Life Saving Association (DLRG). Bavaria had the highest number of drowning deaths, followed by North Rhine-Westphalia. In Lower Saxony, the number fell slightly.

There has been a significant increase in fatal accidents, especially since the start of the swimming season; between early May and late July, 189 people drowned. That’s the highest number of swimming-related deaths since 2019—when 220 people lost their lives during that same period. Last June in particular saw a “dramatic increase” in accidents, as DLRG President Ute Vogt said. “The last time there were over 100 fatalities in June was in 2003.”

In the first seven months, there was again a significant increase in the number of young people between the ages of 11 and 30 who drowned; the number rose from 49 in the same period last year to 75. The vast majority of them were male—as many as 95 percent.