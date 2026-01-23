A man was seriously injured while herding sheep on an alp in the Bavona Valley. (File photo)
Keystone
A 27-year-old Italian man sustained life-threatening injuries in a mountain accident in Cevio, TI. He fell about ten meters in rugged terrain and had to be airlifted to the hospital by helicopter.
The accident occurred on Tuesday evening shortly before 8:00 p.m. in the San Carlo area of the Bavona Valley, according to the Ticino Cantonal Police. The man had been working as a shepherd on the Robiei Alp and, for reasons that are still unclear, fell into a ravine while traversing rough terrain.
The report goes on to say that after receiving initial treatment, the man was flown by helicopter to a hospital. According to the doctors, he suffered severe, life-threatening injuries.