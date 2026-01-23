A 27-year-old Italian man sustained life-threatening injuries in a mountain accident in Cevio, TI. He fell about ten meters in rugged terrain and had to be airlifted to the hospital by helicopter.

A man was seriously injured while herding sheep on an alp in the Bavona Valley. (File photo)

The accident occurred on Tuesday evening shortly before 8:00 p.m. in the San Carlo area of the Bavona Valley, according to the Ticino Cantonal Police. The man had been working as a shepherd on the Robiei Alp and, for reasons that are still unclear, fell into a ravine while traversing rough terrain.

The report goes on to say that after receiving initial treatment, the man was flown by helicopter to a hospital. According to the doctors, he suffered severe, life-threatening injuries.