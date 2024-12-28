An avalanche accident in the Arolla VS region claimed one life on Friday afternoon. sda

A 27-year-old ski tourer died in an avalanche in the Arolla VS region. It is the second fatal avalanche accident this winter.

According to a statement from the Valais cantonal police on Saturday, two ski tourers were traveling at a safe distance from each other in the Arolla region at around 1.30 pm. The two were moving between the Glacier de Chelion in the direction of the iron ladders of the Pas de Chèvre when the snow mass under the skis of one of the tourers tore off. As a result, the 27-year-old Swiss man was swept away by the avalanche to the end of the slope.

The rescue teams, who arrived on the scene in an Air-Glaciers helicopter, were able to quickly locate the victim under the mass of snow. However, he succumbed to his injuries despite the resuscitation measures initiated and the transfer to the hospital in Sion.

The Swiss man who died is the second avalanche victim this winter. Last Monday, 26-year-old snowboarder Sophie Hediger was killed in an avalanche accident in Arosa GR. According to the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF, there have already been 22 avalanche accidents this winter season.