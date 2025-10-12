A symbol of energy generation from hard coal is history. It was brought down with 140 tons of explosives. The aim is to make room for something new.

In Werne, Germany, a 280-metre-high chimney of a decommissioned coal-fired power plant has been blown up.

A total of 140 kilos of modern dynamite were used for the blast.

A total of 140 kilos of modern dynamite were used for the blast.

Huge steel tilting joints made it possible for the chimney to fall safely and predictably. Show more

The 280 meter high chimney of the decommissioned coal-fired power plant in Werne was successfully blown up. The chimney, with a total weight of 15,000 tons, toppled to one side in slow motion.

A total of 140 kilos of modern dynamite and huge steel tilting joints were used for the blasting, which made it possible for the chimney to topple safely and predictably, as the blasting expert had explained in advance.

The blasting was scheduled for 11.00 a.m. and a number of onlookers gathered near the site. Before the closures around 400 meters around the chimney can be lifted again, the next step was for the blasting company to check whether the individual procedures had gone according to plan.

The 280 meter high chimney at the former RWE steam power plant in Werne collapses after the blast. Christoph Reichwein/dpa

Saying goodbye to the chimney of the coal-fired unit, which was shut down in 2019 and can be seen from afar, is another step in the energy transition. RWE plans to build a hydrogen-capable gas-fired power plant with a nominal output of around 800 megawatts at the Werne site in the near future. The corresponding planning is underway, but a final investment decision has not yet been made, according to RWE.