People are getting richer. There were 287 new billionaires in 2025. Hannes P Albert/dpa

The number of new billionaires in one year has never risen as sharply as in 2025. According to UBS, 287 people passed the billion mark - a record. The report shows how the profile of the super-rich is changing and where Switzerland stands.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2025, 287 new billionaires were counted worldwide - a record year, with the most self-made wealth in the USA and inheritances in Europe.

The total number of dollar billionaires rose to 2919, with women accounting for only 374 of them despite growing wealth and often becoming rich through inheritance.

Over the next 15 years, around 6.9 trillion dollars will be inherited within billionaire families, prompting banks to develop new advisory strategies. Show more

It's a record year for the global moneyed elite: according to UBS's latest Billionaire Ambitions Report 2025, 287 people worldwide have surpassed the magic threshold of one billion dollars in wealth for the first time this year - more than ever before. Among them: Tech founder Ben Lamm, co-founder of biotech start-up Colossal, and Marilyn Simons, widow of legendary hedge fund manager Jim Simons.

A total of 196 of the new members of the world's most exclusive club have earned their wealth themselves - mostly by building up successful companies. The USA leads the way once again: with 92 new self-made billionaires, the country is in the lead. Europe, on the other hand, dominates when it comes to heirs: 48 of the new rich have inherited a fortune worth billions.

The new generation brings fresh capital with them: This year's new billionaires alone have a combined fortune of around 684 billion dollars. The total number of dollar billionaires worldwide thus rose by 8.8 percent to 2919.

Switzerland remains an attractive location - with 84 billionaires

Switzerland also remains a top location for wealthy individuals: 84 billionaires live here - including well-known names such as the Aponte family (MSC) and the Roche-dominating Hoffmann/Oeri clan. However, one prominent billionaire also left in 2025: Polish investor Sebastian Kulczyk returned to his home country, according to Forbes.

There are 287 new billionaires and billionaires in 2025. UBS Billionaire Ambitions Report

Women are slowly catching up - but often through inheritance

A look at the gender distribution shows: The club remains male-dominated. Of the almost 3000 billionaires worldwide, only 374 are women, the rest - a full 2545 people - are men. Of the 43 new female billionaires this year, 27 came from inheritances, while only 16 made it to the top on their own.

But according to UBS expert Benjamin Cavalli, women are catching up - and fast: female billionaires are now increasing their wealth faster than their male counterparts for the fourth year in a row. The reason: they often use inherited companies as a springboard, open up new markets and focus on products with a broad target group.

A wave of inheritances in the trillions is rolling in

Looking to the future, it is clear that a massive transfer of wealth is on the cards over the next 15 years - according to UBS, 6.9 trillion dollars will be bequeathed among billionaires alone. The lion's share will remain in the family and often goes to the widow first.

Because women often change banks after the death of their partners, institutions such as UBS are increasingly focusing on partnership-based advice - a strategic rethink in wealth management.