Isolation at "The Tan Hill Inn"29 people have been snowed in for days in English pub
ai-scrape
7.1.2025 - 19:25
More than 20 people have been snowed in at a pub in the north of England. While some were surprised by the situation, others were deliberately seeking adventure. How long they have to stay is uncertain.
07.01.2025, 19:25
No time? blue News summarizes for you
Since Saturday, 29 people have been snowed in at the Tan Hill Inn in North Yorkshire, England.
The pub is located on a 528-meter-high mountain and is the highest in Great Britain.
Since Saturday, 23 guests and 6 employees have been trapped in "The Tan Hill Inn", as the pub's operators announced on social media. However, the pub was closed in good time before the winter storm, leaving only guests with hotel rooms. Since then, the road down the mountain has been impassable.
Manager builds a snowman
The snowed-in guests pass the time playing cards, watching movies and drinking beer. The thick snow can be seen in photos and videos. Manager Nicole and guest Paul Wright build a snowman, while the Australian discovers his fondness for Yorkshire puddings.
The pub is well prepared for situations like this. With its own power generator and a month's supply of provisions, the operators are well equipped, reports The Guardian. They also have enough beer for the next two weeks.
While some guests were surprised by the winter weather, Katy Sherrington had planned the adventure. She was able to recruit five friends for the experience, although it is unclear when they will be able to leave the mountain.
The snow stopped falling on Monday, but a neighbor's snowplow broke down. A new attempt to free the trapped people is planned for Tuesday, provided no new snow falls.
The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.