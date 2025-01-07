The snowed-in guests pass the time playing cards, among other things. Instagram/thetantallinn_

More than 20 people have been snowed in at a pub in the north of England. While some were surprised by the situation, others were deliberately seeking adventure. How long they have to stay is uncertain.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since Saturday, 29 people have been snowed in at the Tan Hill Inn in North Yorkshire, England.

The pub is located on a 528-meter-high mountain and is the highest in Great Britain.

The guests are well supplied with food. Show more

More than two dozen people have been snowed in for several days at "The Tan Hill Inn", the highest pub in the UK. The pub in Richmond, northern England, is known for such winter events.

In 2021, more than 60 guests had to stay there after a concert evening. The location at 528 meters above sea level often causes heavy snowfall in winter, which challenges the winter service.

Since Saturday, 23 guests and 6 employees have been trapped in "The Tan Hill Inn", as the pub's operators announced on social media. However, the pub was closed in good time before the winter storm, leaving only guests with hotel rooms. Since then, the road down the mountain has been impassable.

Manager builds a snowman

The snowed-in guests pass the time playing cards, watching movies and drinking beer. The thick snow can be seen in photos and videos. Manager Nicole and guest Paul Wright build a snowman, while the Australian discovers his fondness for Yorkshire puddings.

The pub is well prepared for situations like this. With its own power generator and a month's supply of provisions, the operators are well equipped, reports The Guardian. They also have enough beer for the next two weeks.

While some guests were surprised by the winter weather, Katy Sherrington had planned the adventure. She was able to recruit five friends for the experience, although it is unclear when they will be able to leave the mountain.

The snow stopped falling on Monday, but a neighbor's snowplow broke down. A new attempt to free the trapped people is planned for Tuesday, provided no new snow falls.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.