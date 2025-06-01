Police have found a 29-year-old man dead at the bottom of Lake Geneva. Symbolbild: sda

Police found a man dead at the bottom of Lake Geneva in the port of Morges VD on Sunday. He had spent Saturday evening and the night together with people close to him on a sailing boat moored there. The public prosecutor's office opened a criminal investigation.

The 29-year-old Swiss national was no longer on the boat in the morning, the Vaud cantonal police announced on Sunday. However, his belongings were still there.

Members of the group then reported their friend missing, it said. Employees of the Morges regional police were able to locate the man, and the lake police then recovered his lifeless body from the water.

The deceased reportedly lived in Prilly VD. It was initially unclear how and why the accident occurred. Initial findings by the investigators appeared to rule out any third party involvement, the police wrote.