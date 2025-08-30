Pizza now: Scots cross the Pacific in a rowing boat - Gallery The brothers rowed for 139 days, five hours and 52 minutes. Image: dpa The trio wanted to collect donations for drinking water projects. Image: dpa In Australia, the brothers were welcomed by family and friends. Image: dpa Pizza now: Scots cross the Pacific in a rowing boat - Gallery The brothers rowed for 139 days, five hours and 52 minutes. Image: dpa The trio wanted to collect donations for drinking water projects. Image: dpa In Australia, the brothers were welcomed by family and friends. Image: dpa

139 days, almost 14,000 kilometers and no accompanying boat: three brothers row across the Pacific in record time - and collect donations for clean drinking water.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three Scottish brothers rowed across the Pacific - and collected donations for clean drinking water.

They crossed the Pacific from Peru to Australia in 139 days.

All he wants now is a pizza, said one of the brothers after arriving in Australia. Show more

How do you feel after 139 days in a rowing boat on the Pacific? Scottish brothers Jamie, Ewan and Lachlan Maclean can tell you - the trio finished a charity odyssey that started in South America in world record time in Cairns, Australia, on Saturday. It was the "most incredible, relentless and often surreal experience" of his life, Jamie Maclean told the PA news agency.

According to the information, the brothers completed the almost 9,000 miles (approx. 14,484 km) from Peru in 139 days, five hours and 52 minutes - faster than the Russian Fedor Konyukhov, who took just over 159 days to cover the 7,393 miles (approx. 11,898 km) from Chile to Australia in 2014. With their top sporting performance, the brothers collected donations for drinking water projects; the goal of the Maclean Foundation, which they founded themselves, was one million pounds.

Half a ton of food on board

All he wants now is a pizza, said Jamie Maclean. The brothers celebrated after their arrival with family members who had traveled with them. Towards the end of the journey, things got difficult, said Jamie Maclean (31). "Despite our exhaustion, we had to step it up a gear and make it before the supplies ran out."

The brothers took turns rowing the custom-built carbon fiber boat "Rose Emily". According to the PA, there was no accompanying boat or replenishment of supplies. "Sometimes we cried with sadness and fear, but the support of so many people rallying behind us gave us new courage time and time again," said Ewan Maclean (33). There were 500 kilograms of food on board.