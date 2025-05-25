Three people killed in minibus accident on A48 near Koblenz - Gallery Three people were fatally injured in an accident involving a minibus on the A48 freeway near Koblenz last night. Image: dpa Three people were fatally injured in an accident involving a minibus on the A48 freeway near Koblenz last night. Image: dpa Three people killed in minibus accident on A48 near Koblenz - Gallery Three people were fatally injured in an accident involving a minibus on the A48 freeway near Koblenz last night. Image: dpa Three people were fatally injured in an accident involving a minibus on the A48 freeway near Koblenz last night. Image: dpa

The return journey from a family celebration ends in tragedy: a minibus in Germany overturns, killing several passengers and seriously injuring others.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a serious traffic accident on the Autobahn 48 near Koblenz last night, resulting in three deaths and six injuries.

According to the police in Koblenz, a minibus carrying nine people left the road at around 03:00 on Sunday night for as yet unexplained reasons.

It apparently overturned several times. Three people were fatally injured and six others were seriously injured. Show more

Three people were killed in a serious minibus accident on the Autobahn 48 near the Rhineland-Palatinate city of Koblenz. Six other people were injured, some of them seriously, according to the police.

On the way back from a family celebration in the early hours of the morning, the bus with a total of nine occupants veered off the road to the right for an initially unclear reason and overturned several times.

According to the investigation, the occupants had previously been at a family party in Hesse. There were no indications that the 22-year-old driver was unfit to drive due to alcohol or drugs by midday on Sunday, the police explained - and asked the public not to participate in speculation.

"It's a very, very terrible accident," said a police spokesman on Sunday morning in Koblenz. The accident occurred at around 3.05 a.m. on the road towards Trier in the area of Bassenheim (Mayen-Koblenz district).

Two women and one man dead

The fatalities are reported to be a 53-year-old man and two women aged 47 and 65. The six other people are said to be aged between 20 and 66. They did not suffer life-threatening injuries. The vehicle involved was a nine-seater minibus.

No other vehicle was involved in the accident. However, another car had driven over debris shortly after the accident and had to be towed away. The police did not provide any further details on Sunday. A spokesperson had said in the morning that there were also foreign nationals on the bus.

Highway closed for hours

The highway was reopened in the morning after being closed for over four hours, said a spokeswoman for the highway police. The A48 had previously been fully closed between the Koblenz and Ochtendung junctions while recovery work was carried out. Traffic was diverted via the A61.

In addition to around a dozen rescue service vehicles, up to seven police patrol cars were also at the scene. According to the incident commander, the fire department was also at the scene of the accident with five vehicles. Four emergency care workers were also alerted.