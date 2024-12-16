Police chief: "Today is a sad, sad day." Bild: dpa

Deadly gun violence at schools in the USA happens again and again. Now it has hit a school in the state of Wisconsin. Many details are still unclear.

Police said at least two people had been shot and a teenage suspect was also dead.

Five people were injured, a police spokeswoman said. Show more

At least three people have been killed in a gun attack at a school in the US state of Wisconsin. The suspected shooter was also among the dead, according to the authorities in Madison.

Other people were also injured in the incident at the Christian school in the city of Madison, said police chief Shon F. Barnes. He gave no details on the gender of the suspected shooter or the possible background to the crime. However, he emphasized that the police had not fired.

School asks for prayers

"Today is a sad, sad day - not just for Madison, but for the entire country," Barnes continued. The White House announced that US President Joe Biden had been informed about the situation in Madison. They are in contact with the local authorities to provide support as needed.

The school asked for prayers via its Facebook account and said it would share more information as it became available.

In the US, fatal shootings are commonplace. Firearms are readily available in the USA and are in circulation on a large scale. Major attacks, for example at schools, supermarkets, nightclubs or large events, regularly lead to discussions about tightening gun laws - so far without any success. A substantial tightening of gun laws in the USA has been prevented by Republicans for years.