On Saturday shortly before 1 p.m., a 30-metre-wide snow slab broke loose on the Oberalp Pass GR and buried three people from a group of 40. Those trapped by the avalanche were rescued by their comrades within ten minutes.

The rescued people were in a good condition for the circumstances, according to the air rescue service that was called out. One person was flown to hospital for a check-up.

The forty people had been carrying out exercises as part of an avalanche course on a slope near the top of the pass in the canton of Graubünden. The participants were divided into several small groups in the training area.

Rapid rescue is crucial for the survival of buried victims, according to the Swiss Air-Rescue. This is why their immediate alerting and the so-called comrade search are central. Buried victims who are immediately located with the avalanche transceiver and dug out have the best chance of survival. Both were applied in an exemplary manner in this specific case.

