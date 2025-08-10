Dancing cockatoos are getting a lot of clicks on the internet. But what's behind it? What looks funny on social media is supposed to provide researchers with insights into animal behavior and emotions.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Researchers identified 30 different dance movements in cockatoos, 17 of which were previously unknown.

This indicates a complex, individual behavior.

The birds dance both with and without music, suggesting that their dance is not triggered by acoustic stimuli alone.

The movements resemble courtship rituals and could indicate cognitive and emotional abilities, which could positively influence animal welfare in captivity. Show more

Headbanging, body rolls and sideways steps: cockatoos in captivity have an astonishingly diverse repertoire of dance movements - almost like humans at a disco.

This was reported by researchers at Australia's Charles Sturt University, who identified 30 different moves in the parrots known for their feathered hoods. 17 of these rhythmic movements had never been documented before.

"Dancing is far more complex and varied than previously thought," said lead author Natasha Lubke.

Surprisingly, the feathered dancers were observed performing both with and without music. "Music does not appear to be crucial in triggering dancing," the scientists write in the journal PLOS One.

They had previously analyzed 45 video clips published on social networks - Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. They included Goffin's cockatoos (Cacatua goffiniana), yellow-crested cockatoos (Cacatua galerita) and white-crested cockatoos (Cacatua alba).

Courtship dance for caregiver?

The studies were supplemented by behavioral observations at Australia's Wagga Wagga Zoo & Aviary, an animal park with a large bird enclosure.

The researchers came to the conclusion that dancing is an independent behavior for cockatoos - possibly a remnant of courtship rituals, which in some birds has shifted to humans as caregivers.

In fact, many of the movements identified were reminiscent of the striking courtship dances displayed by parrot species in the wild. The behavior appears to be not only species-specific but also individual-specific: some birds combined several forms of movement to create their very own dance style.

A closer look also revealed that closely related cockatoo species did not dance in any similar way - each species had its own "top 10" most popular dance moves.

Does dancing increase animal welfare?

"The similarities with human dancing make it difficult to argue against well-developed cognitive and emotional processes in parrots," said co-author Rafael Freire.

However, what motivates the birds to perform the movements has not yet been clarified. However, dancing could be a helpful model "to better understand cognitive processes in birds such as imitation, creativity and playful behavior".

In addition, research is still needed into whether the birds enjoy dancing - and whether encouraging this behavior can improve the well-being of cockatoos in captivity.

