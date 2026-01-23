Cities and municipalities will soon be able to impose a 30 km/h speed limit on major thoroughfares only after obtaining an expert opinion. This was decided by the Federal Council. The expert opinion is intended to demonstrate that speed reductions will not lead to undesirable detour traffic in residential neighborhoods.

In the future, it should be possible to post 30 km/h speed limits on major thoroughfares if an expert report shows that this will not result in traffic being diverted into residential neighborhoods. (Archive photo from the City of Freiburg)

Road Traffic 30 km/h speed limits on major thoroughfares are now only permitted based on an expert assessment

The state government announced on Wednesday that it will amend the Traffic Signaling Ordinance accordingly, effective October 1 of this year. The Federal Council made the decision to require this expert opinion after the proposal received a positive response during a public consultation.

In contrast, the Federal Council has decided not to require cities and municipalities to primarily use so-called “quiet” road surfaces when rehabilitating main roads with excessive noise emissions within built-up areas. According to the Federal Council, this proposal was highly controversial during the consultation process.

With this amendment to the Traffic Signaling Ordinance, the Federal Council is responding to a motion submitted by Peter Schilliger (FDP/LU) and referred by Parliament in 2024. In his motion, he called for a 50 km/h speed limit in built-up areas as a matter of principle.