The area around the Fregnoley torrent is affected by new debris flows. Keystone (Archivbild)

Around 30 people had to be evacuated from the upper Val de Bagnes in Valais. The residents of Les Epenays, a hamlet near Lourtier, are affected.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Due to renewed heavy rainfall, around 30 residents have been evacuated in the upper Val de Bagnes in Valais.

These residents will be accommodated elsewhere "for an indefinite period of time.

Debris flows have been occurring in this area since last week's storms.

The municipality also announced the permanent closure of the hiking trail between Les Epenays and Champsec. Show more

Around 30 residents were evacuated on Sunday in the upper Val de Bagnes in Valais due to new heavy rainfall. People from Les Epenays, a hamlet near Lourtier, were affected.

These residents will be "housed elsewhere for an indefinite period. It depends on nature, it makes the laws," Antoine Schaller, deputy secretary general of the municipality of Val de Bagnes, told the Keystone-SDA news agency. Two farms in Fregnoley were also evacuated.

Hiking trail is closed

The debris flows that have been falling in the area since last week's storms are carrying wood, earth and large stones. A new dam had to be built. The municipality also announced the permanent closure of the hiking trail between Les Epenays and Champsec.

It was only on Monday - just ten months after the major storms in Valais - that a mudslide tore away the temporary emergency bridge in the upper Val de Bagnes. There is now only a pedestrian and cycle path link to the village of Lourtier. A small lake has also formed, but this does not currently pose any danger.