A 30-year-old shunting worker was trapped between two train trailers in Frauenfeld on Friday evening and died at the scene despite immediate assistance.

A 30-year-old shunting worker was fatally injured in Frauenfeld on Saturday. The man was trapped between two train trailers.

Despite resuscitation measures and immediate assistance from the emergency services, the Swiss man died at the scene of the accident, the Thurgau cantonal police announced on Sunday.

The exact circumstances of the accident are now being investigated by the police, the public prosecutor's office and the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (Sust).