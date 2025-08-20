The trial takes place in the High Court of the Canton of Zurich. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Ennio Leanza

This Wednesday, a 30-year-old man who broke into the same apartment twice in Zurich's Wollishofen district has to answer to the High Court of the Canton of Zurich.

The man is charged with the attempted murder of a female resident.

In December 2023, the Zurich District Court sentenced the Eritrean man to nine years' imprisonment for attempted intentional homicide and ordered him to be deported for ten years. Show more

The man was charged with the attempted murder of a female resident. In December 2023, the Zurich District Court sentenced the Eritrean man to nine years' imprisonment for attempted premeditated murder and ordered him to be deported for ten years. The court awarded the victim CHF 45,000 in compensation.

However, it acquitted the accused of the charge of attempted robbery. He had not been looking for anything and had not taken anything. He had only used excessive force.

The public prosecutor had demanded a prison sentence of 13 years and a 12-year expulsion from the country. The defense lawyer pleaded for a conditional prison sentence of 12 months for attempted theft, assault and trespassing.

Breaking into the neighbor's house

The man, who lived in Wollishofen himself, had broken into the neighbor's house twice at night in July and October 2022 through an open window - both times in the same apartment where a flat-sharing community lived. Both times, he entered a bedroom where a woman was sleeping. According to the indictment, he was looking for valuables and money.

When the women woke up, he pounced on them and tried to immobilize them. In the July incident, the woman was able to defend herself and scream, whereupon the intruder jumped out of the window and fled. In the October incident, he prevented the awakened woman from screaming by choking her with one hand and covering her mouth with the other.

According to the district court, he risked the victim's death. The woman managed to bite violently into the defendant's hand. When he was finally able to pull the hand away, he used it to pull out two of the victim's lower incisors, including the root. This time too, the man fled through the window.