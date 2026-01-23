The US and Iran are on the verge of a deal worth billions: At Bürgenstock, Tehran is set to receive economic relief in exchange for political concessions.

A historic deal between the U.S. and Iran, involving concessions worth billions, is set to be sealed at the Bürgenstock.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US and Iran are on the verge of a far-reaching agreement set to be signed at Bürgenstock.

Plans include economic aid worth billions, sanctions relief, and the rapid resumption of oil sales for Tehran.

In return, Iran is expected to limit its nuclear program and reduce tensions in the region.

On Friday, a far-reaching agreement between the U.S. and Iran is set to be sealed at Bürgenstock in Nidwalden. At the heart of the deal is an economic and security agreement that offers Tehran extensive financial relief in exchange for concessions regarding its nuclear program and regional conflicts.

According to a draft of a 14-point memorandum of understanding currently circulating, Iran could resume oil exports immediately after the signing. In addition, an internationally backed fund of at least $300 billion is planned to support the country’s economic reconstruction and development. The document has not yet been officially confirmed, but it is consistent with previous reports and signals from Washington.

The planned deal would represent a significant shift in policy: Instead of further isolation, the U.S. government is betting on economic incentives and the political integration of a long-standing adversary. In return, Iran commits, among other things, to not developing nuclear weapons and to reducing tensions in the region.

Immediate End to Hostile Actions

The draft also calls for an immediate end to hostile actions, the lifting of sanctions according to a set timeline, and the release of frozen Iranian assets. The naval blockade is also to be lifted, while shipping traffic—particularly in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz—is to be rapidly restored to pre-crisis levels.

For Israel, this rapprochement would have far-reaching consequences. U.S. President Donald Trump recently indicated that Washington is pushing for de-escalation in the conflict with Hezbollah and intends to rely more heavily on regional actors in the future.

A final agreement is to be negotiated within 60 days. The agreement would then have to be confirmed by the UN Security Council.