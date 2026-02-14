Residents in these buildings on Hardstrasse have to vacate their rooms. Maps

On Hardstrasse and Eichbühlstrasse in Zurich's District 4, 145 tenants are losing their apartments - a total of over 300 people are affected. The owner is planning a total renovation, but many residents fear that they will no longer be able to find affordable accommodation afterwards.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Hardstrasse and Eichbühlstrasse in Zurich, 146 tenants with over 300 residents have been given notice due to a planned total renovation of the 1950s buildings.

The owner justifies the vacancy notices with the poor structural condition, while those affected and the tenants' association fear displacement and sharply rising rents.

The earliest move-out is planned for September 2027, but the case is part of a broader trend in which long-term tenants in Zurich are increasingly being displaced by renovations. Show more

Blue lettering on a white background, clearly visible on Hardstrasse, the access road to Hardbrücke: "We want to stay". The banner is a silent cry for help - and at the same time a call for resistance.

Kerstin*, as she is called by the "Tages Anzeiger", wants to stay. She has lived here for 14 years. But this week she - like 145 other tenants on Hardstrasse and Eichbühlstrasse - received notice to quit. In total, over 300 residents are affected. "It was a shock," she says.

Total renovation instead of continuing to live there

The striking residential buildings with the dark green shutters along Hardstrasse are to be completely renovated - as are several buildings on the transverse Eichbühlstrasse.

The letter of termination states: "The properties are generally getting on in years." Windows, electrical installations and other parts of the building have reached the end of their service life, according to the Tages Anzeiger. "To avoid further damage to the building, the planned total renovation is unavoidable."

Simon Weiss, Head of Real Estate Management at H&B Real Estate AG, confirms the poor condition. His company has been managing the properties for two years; the owner is Musikvertrieb AG, based in Zurich. "The buildings date back to the 1950s and are in a poor to desolate condition," says Weiss. Water damage has become more frequent in recent years and can only be repaired temporarily. Renovation while the buildings are occupied is not possible: "Previous analyses have shown that the buildings are unfortunately being renovated to such an extent that it is impossible to continue living in them."

Fear of displacement

For Kerstin and many others, this sounds like a definitive end. "There are people who have lived here for over 40 years." Many families originally come from Portugal or Spain. "For them, this was their first accommodation in Switzerland. They are afraid of no longer being able to find an affordable apartment."

Kerstin herself is also worried: "I would love to stay in the neighborhood. But finding something affordable will be very difficult." She is now organizing resistance - and wants to contest her termination.

Moving out in 2027 at the earliest - help with the search

The terminations will take place in three stages, with the earliest move-out date being September 2027. "The owner has deliberately decided to issue the terminations as early as possible so that the tenants have as much time as possible to find a new apartment," says Weiss.

They want to support those affected - with search subscriptions, accompanying them to viewings and "actively approaching owners for suitable rental properties". They are also accommodating: Those who find something earlier can also move out earlier.

Tenants' association skeptical

The Zurich Tenants' Association (MV) is increasingly observing such cases, it told the Tages Anzeiger newspaper. "We are seeing this approach more and more frequently," says Nicole Schweizer, Co-Head of Legal Advice at MV. A long lead time is generally to be welcomed - "but the reason for termination should be realistic and credible".

Owners often want to prevent construction projects from being delayed by protracted tenancies. According to Schweizer, they are aware of the case on Hardstrasse and Eichbühlstrasse. "We are already in contact with the residents."

Not an isolated case

The vacancies in District 4 are part of a larger trend. According to a study by the Federal Office for Housing (BWO) and ETH Zurich, over 8,600 long-term tenants were forced out of their homes in the city of Zurich between 2015 and 2020. The most prominent example: the Sugus buildings in District 5, where around 250 people lost their tenancy agreements in December 2024.

The study also shows that households with a significantly higher median household income live in the apartments after total renovations or replacement new builds than before. Low-income earners in particular are displaced - in neighborhoods with many renovations, the proportion of high-income households tends to increase.

How much do the new apartments cost?

Simon Weiss is currently unable to say how high the rents will be after the renovation on Hardstrasse and Eichbühlstrasse. Details on the time of occupancy and the specific design are also still lacking. "At the moment, there are no plans to completely change the mix of apartments," he says. However, some of the floor plans are outdated and adjustments - especially to kitchens and bathrooms - are possible.

This is no consolation for Kerstin. "Why aren't we being offered the opportunity to move within the apartments during the construction work, which is being carried out in stages? That's what the city of Zurich did when it renovated the Bullingerhof."

For her, it's clear: "The idea is to rent out the apartments at a much higher price afterwards."