In Switzerland, 302 companies have currently joined the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). That is about six percent more than at the beginning of the year, according to the initiative’s website.

In Switzerland, more and more companies are setting climate goals. (File photo)

By joining the initiative, the companies commit to aligning their CO2 reduction targets with the requirements of the Paris Agreement. The majority of these are large corporations such as ABB, Coop, Givaudan, Holcim, Nestlé, and Novartis. Smaller companies with fewer than 250 employees are also represented.

So far, 24 companies have withdrawn from the program, including the insurer Zurich, the reinsurer Swiss Re, the industrial group Sulzer, and the trade fair operator MCH.

The SBTi operates internationally and is supported by business associations, environmental organizations, and the United Nations. More than 13,800 companies worldwide are currently participating in the initiative.