Due to a technical defect on the plane, over 300 travelers have been stuck in Mombasa for two days. One of them has just taken the last of his heart medication.

More than 300 passengers who wanted to travel with Condor from Zanzibar via Mombasa to Frankfurt am Main have been stuck in Kenya since Wednesday. The reason: a technical problem with the new Airbus 330neo, as reported by "Bild".

Gabriele N., one of the affected travelers, describes the situation as chaotic. "It's a catastrophe. We were put on buses from the airport and taken to different hotels. We are constantly being put off," she reports. The situation of her partner, who is a heart patient and does not have enough medication for a longer stay, is particularly worrying.

The pensioner from Worms says she has called the customer hotline several times, but to no avail. "You always get fobbed off by the AI," she complains. She has received no reply to emails.

"Undetermined smell in the galley"

A Condor spokeswoman explained that the flight could not be operated as planned due to a technical error message. "We formally apologize to our guests for the inconvenience caused," she said.

The first signs that something was wrong were already apparent on take-off from Zanzibar. The departure time was postponed several times and the pilot reported a vague smell in the rear galley. After the planned stopover in Mombasa, the flight did not continue.

Heart patient has no more medication

Condor emphasizes that the safety of the passengers has top priority. The plane was thoroughly checked in Mombasa and the error message was rectified. Nevertheless, there are further delays. On Thursday evening, passengers were informed that the return flight was scheduled for the next morning. But chaos reigned once again: not all passengers were informed and there were not enough buses available.

On Friday morning, Gabriele N. wrote to "Bild": "We are currently sitting at Mombasa airport, the departure time was scheduled for 10 a.m. local time. But we have already been promised this several times." Flightradar24 now gives the departure time as 12.50 pm. Gabriele N.'s partner has now taken his last heart pills.

Flightradar still shows the Condor Airbus on the ground. flightradar24.com

