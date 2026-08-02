The Principality of Liechtenstein has been the target of a large-scale data theft. In the incident, approximately 31,000 copies of data from companies, foundations, and trusts were digitally stolen. According to the government in Vaduz, it is unclear who is behind the attack.

Since Saturday, a government crisis team in Vaduz has been working to investigate the large-scale data theft. At first, there was no trace of the perpetrators. (File photo of Vaduz Castle)

The target of the attack was the “register of beneficial owners,” as the Principality’s government announced on Sunday evening. According to preliminary findings, during the night of Thursday, July 30, “an unknown perpetrator gained unauthorized access to the directory via digital means.”

On Thursday, irregularities were detected at the Office of Justice, prompting the Office of Information Technology to be called in. As a precaution, the Office of Information Technology took the affected system offline. The government was finally informed on Friday, and the first confirmed results of the preliminary investigations were submitted to the government on Saturday.

The crisis management team convened by the Liechtenstein government on Saturday evening is headed by Prime Minister Brigitte Haas and Minister of Justice Emanuel Schädler. The primary goal, officials said, is to “thoroughly investigate the incident as quickly as possible, inform those affected, and implement countermeasures.”

According to the report, the crisis management team planned to provide an update on further developments on Monday.