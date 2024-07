31 people showed mild symptoms of respiratory problems after a chemical accident in Visp. Symbolbild: Lino Mirgeler/dpa

A substance escaped from a chemical company in Visp in the canton of Valais on Monday afternoon. As a result, 31 people showed mild symptoms of respiratory problems.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A substance has escaped from a building belonging to the Arxada company in Visp.

It is said to be a small amount of the substance "diketene".

As a result, 31 people showed mild symptoms of respiratory problems. Show more

"Shortly after 2:10 pm, a small amount of the substance 'diketen' leaked from a building belonging to the company Arxada in Visp," reported the Valais cantonal police. The leak was discovered and stopped immediately, and an alarm was triggered.

According to the Valais cantonal police, 30 people were able to return to work after being checked on site or at the first-aid post. One person was taken to hospital for an examination as a precaution.

At no time did the spill pose a danger to the surrounding population, the police wrote. The public prosecutor's office launched an investigation together with the police.

SDA