In collaboration with its neighbor, the Canton of Bern, the Canton of Valais held a two-day training session on Thursday and Friday on the topic of wildfire suppression. Thirty-two firefighters from Bern participated in the event in Eyholz near Visp.

Thirty-two firefighters from Bern took part in a two-day training course on wildfire suppression in Eyholz, Valais.

This is already the third time this year that such a course has been held. The two-day event was organized by Gebäudeversicherung Bern and the Canton of Valais. Several thematic workshops and a practical exercise were offered. The exercise was designed to simulate the real-life conditions of a wildfire.

However, due to the current fire ban, this drill took place without an actual fire, according to a press release from the Canton of Valais.

The canton of Valais noted that it was the first canton to be certified by the Swiss Fire Department Coordination Office “for the implementation of the new national doctrine on wildfire suppression.”

The Valais has thus already trained more than 400 firefighters according to these new standards. In doing so, it drew in particular on the experience gained in recent years during the fires in Bitsch, Visp, Arbaz, and Leuk.

The Valais authorities emphasized that wildfire suppression relies on “close cantonal and intercantonal cooperation” among various stakeholders, including firefighters, as well as forest rangers, helicopter companies, civil defense, municipal response teams, and the army.