A 33-year-old Polish woman fell from a height of about 4,600 meters on Dufourspitze in the canton of Valais on Monday. The exact circumstances of the accident were still unclear on Wednesday, according to the cantonal police.

The woman fell to her death while descending from the Dufourspitze in the Valais Alps (pictured). (File photo)

According to reports, the woman was descending the mountain with another mountaineer at around 3:45 p.m. After the woman fell, the mountaineer alerted rescue workers, who could only confirm the 33-year-old’s death.

The district attorney's office has launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.