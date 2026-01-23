The 34 firefighters who set out from Geneva on Saturday bound for Bordeaux have arrived. They were deployed immediately in the town of Cestas, according to a statement from the Geneva Fire and Rescue Service.

Since Wednesday, more than 200,000 people have been evacuated in southwestern France, and more than 42,000 hectares of forest and scrubland have been destroyed.

Forest Fire 34 firefighters from French-speaking Switzerland are already on the scene in Bordeaux

The first vehicles arrived in a suburb of Bordeaux around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the rest of the convoy arrived shortly before midnight, Nicolas Millot, spokesperson for the Geneva City Fire and Rescue Service (GSIS), told Keystone-SDA on Sunday. They were immediately divided into two groups.

At 1:00 a.m., all departments in the municipality of Cestas were fully mobilized to protect a field of solar panels. A large portion of the panels was spared, and the operation ended around 6:00 a.m., he added.

The contingent from western Switzerland consists of 23 firefighters from the GSIS, eight from Vaud, two from Neuchâtel, and one from the French department of Haute-Savoie. The convoy set out with a total of eleven vehicles.