34 firefighters from Geneva are on the scene of the severe fires near the French city of Bordeaux. All units were deployed to the town of Cestas to protect a field of solar panels.

The French fire department is also battling the fires near Bordeaux. They are now receiving support from firefighters from Geneva.

Here's what it's all about 34 firefighters arrived in Bordeaux from Geneva and were immediately deployed in the town of Cestas.

Each department was required to secure a field equipped with photovoltaic systems.

The convoy, consisting of a total of eleven vehicles, set out from Switzerland. Summary created with

The 34 firefighters who set out from Geneva on Saturday bound for Bordeaux have arrived. They were immediately deployed in the town of Cestas, according to a statement from the Geneva Fire and Rescue Service.

The first vehicles arrived in a suburb of Bordeaux around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, with the rest of the convoy arriving shortly before midnight, Nicolas Millot, spokesperson for the Geneva City Fire and Rescue Service (GSIS), told Keystone-SDA on Sunday. They were immediately divided into two groups.

At 1:00 a.m., all fire departments in the municipality of Cestas were fully mobilized to protect a field of solar panels. He added that a large portion of the panels had been spared and that the operation ended around 6:00 a.m. Afterward, the Swiss firefighters rested until Sunday at noon before resuming their efforts.

At least one week

Millot said that they relieve people who have been on duty for several days or even weeks: “When we arrive, we’re a new, fresh force.”

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According to reports, the overseas deployment will last at least one week. The contingent from western Switzerland includes 23 firefighters from the GSIS, eight from Vaud, two from Neuchâtel, and one firefighter from the French department of Haute-Savoie. The convoy set out with a total of eleven vehicles.

Millot assured that security in Switzerland itself would not be compromised by the support mission. They are helping one another and working together with the Foreign Ministry, which had approved the mission.

Request for a Helicopter

On Saturday, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez asked Bern, Switzerland, to deploy four light helicopters as part of the European Union's Civil Protection Mechanism.

According to its own statement, the Department of Defense is assessing the availability of the helicopters. This assessment is also being conducted in light of the drought and the risk of wildfires currently affecting Switzerland. The department stated on Sunday, in response to an inquiry, that the assessment has not yet been completed.