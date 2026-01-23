Women currently account for an average of 35.2 percent of the board members at the 100 largest SPI companies. This means the percentage has remained virtually unchanged from the previous year, as shown by a new analysis from the corporate governance consulting firm Swipra.

Women are still in the minority on the boards of directors of large Swiss companies. (File photo)

Number of the Week 35 Percent of Women on SPI Boards of Directors

With this percentage, these companies exceed the statutory threshold of 30 percent. According to the study, medium-sized companies have also made progress, with the percentage of women now standing at 35.2 percent.

Boards with a low proportion of women are being met with increasingly negative reactions. At companies where women make up less than 30 percent of the board, the percentage of votes against female nomination committee chairs at this year’s annual shareholder meetings was 25 percent, up from 19 percent the previous year.

The Swipra analysis examined the annual shareholder meetings of the 100 largest SPI companies during the period from July 1, 2025, to June 18, 2026.