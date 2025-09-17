What does it look like where stars are formed? Experts have created a 3D map of such regions in our Milky Way. According to the European Space Agency Esa, it goes back up to 4000 light years.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The map is based on many years of observations by the "Gaia" probe, according to Esa. It is actually very difficult to depict star cradles on a map, the space agency explained. This is because places where stars are born are usually obscured by thick clouds of gas and dust.

Although "Gaia" cannot see through these clouds, it can detect how much light from stars is blocked by dust. On this basis, researchers can create 3D maps of the dust and find out how much ionized hydrogen is present. According to Esa, ionized hydrogen is a sign that stars are forming.

"A good approximation"

The new 3D map includes 44 million stars and 87 rare so-called O-type stars that "Gaia" has observed. These are young, massive and very bright. Their light beams are so energetic that they can ionize the hydrogen around them.

Various telescopes had already observed the regions, but according to Esa, it was previously unclear what a 3D view might look like. "There has never been a model of the distribution of ionized gas in the local Milky Way that matched the observations of the sky from other telescopes so well," Esa quotes astronomer Lewis McCallum from the University of St Andrews. "So we are confident that our view from above and our fly-through videos are a good approximation of what these clouds would look like in 3D."