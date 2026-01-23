The area around the southern Italian city of Naples has been rocked by a strong earthquake. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported a magnitude of 4.7 and located the epicenter in the Phlegraean Fields, a supervolcano. There were initially no reports of significant damage in the area or of any injuries.

According to the Ansa news agency, this was the strongest earthquake in the region since bradyseismic activity began to increase again. Bradyseism refers to slow uplifts and subsidence of the ground that have been observed in the Phlegraean Fields for some time.

People ran out into the street in fear

The earthquake was recorded at around 7:46 p.m. The tremor was felt most strongly around the Phlegraean Fields, but was also felt in Naples and on the islands of Ischia and Procida. Media reports said that many people, frightened, left their homes and ran out into the streets.

According to the fire department, it received several reports of power outages and stuck elevators. So far, the operations center has been notified of the collapse of a building’s facade in Pozzuoli, as well as fallen cornices and pieces of plaster in other areas. However, no one was injured, according to the fire department.

The Phlegraean Fields Have Long Been a Focus of Attention

The Phlegraean Fields—an area of high volcanic activity—have been plagued for some time by numerous small and, in some cases, stronger earthquakes. They are Europe’s largest active supervolcano. Supervolcanoes are characterized by a particularly large magma chamber and enormous power: Unlike normal volcanoes, supervolcanoes literally explode.