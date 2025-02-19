The Zurich High Court. (archive picture) Keystone/Ennio Leanza

Today, Wednesday, a 40-year-old man has to answer to the High Court of the Canton of Zurich for intentional homicide. At the beginning of March 2022, he beat up a 58-year-old acquaintance with his fists and a wooden club during an argument.

The accused had visited his acquaintance in his apartment in Zurich Altstetten in March 2022. An argument ensued. The 40-year-old is said to have taken offense at the fact that his colleague rolled a joint too slowly.

The accused used a wooden club and his fists to beat the 58-year-old Swiss man's head and upper body. He died six days later in hospital.

Neighbors who heard noise and cries for help from the apartment called the police and rang the doorbell. The seriously injured tenant, covered in blood, was able to open the door and tell them what had happened. The uninjured defendant managed to escape before the police arrived. He was arrested a few days later.

Death accepted

In December 2023, the Zurich District Court sentenced him to ten years and 20 days' imprisonment for intentional homicide and a fine of CHF 300. After serving his sentence, the Iranian would have to leave Switzerland for 12 years. The ban applies to the entire Schengen area.

During his sentence, he must undergo outpatient therapy. The psychiatric expert had diagnosed a personality disorder with schizoid, dissocial and paranoid elements.

The district court came to the conclusion that the man had no direct intention to kill. However, he had accepted the death of his acquaintance, meaning that there was contingent intent.

The public prosecutor had demanded a 15-year prison sentence and an equally long expulsion from the country. The defense lawyer argued that his client had been attacked himself and had acted in self-defense. He pleaded for a lenient prison sentence for involuntary manslaughter. The expulsion from the country should be waived. The accused had come to Switzerland as a small child.