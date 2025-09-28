BRK News

Late on Saturday evening, a driver left the road near Endingen AG, overturned and died - without witnesses. A gamekeeper later discovers the vehicle lying on its side.

A 40-year-old man has a fatal accident on the country road between Endingen AG and Würenlingen AG on Saturday evening.

He crossed the oncoming lane into a meadow, hit a tree and then his vehicle overturned.

A gamekeeper later discovered the vehicle; the man had been thrown out of the car and trapped underneath. Show more

Nobody notices the accident when it happens. Late on Saturday evening, shortly after 10:30 p.m., a man drove his car off the road for unknown reasons, crossed the oncoming lane, drove across a meadow, hit a tree, skidded into a potato field and overturned.

Later, a gamekeeper on his way to a wild boar inspection discovers the vehicle lying on its side. He immediately alerts the police. The first patrol at the scene of the accident recognizes that a person is lying under the car. Apparently the man had been thrown out of the car and trapped underneath it.

The fire department arrives and puts the car back on its wheels. And now it is clear: all help is too late for the man involved in the accident. He was 40 years old and came from the area.

Specialists from the accident unit of the Aargau cantonal police secure the evidence and document the scene of the accident. The road will remain closed for some time.

In addition to the regional and cantonal police, an ambulance with an emergency doctor as well as the Surbtal and Würenlingen fire departments and the Bad Zurzach fire department are on duty.