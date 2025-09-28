Nobody notices the accident when it happens. Late on Saturday evening, shortly after 10:30 p.m., a man drove his car off the road for unknown reasons, crossed the oncoming lane, drove across a meadow, hit a tree, skidded into a potato field and overturned.
Later, a gamekeeper on his way to a wild boar inspection discovers the vehicle lying on its side. He immediately alerts the police. The first patrol at the scene of the accident recognizes that a person is lying under the car. Apparently the man had been thrown out of the car and trapped underneath it.