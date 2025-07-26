400 ICE passengers rescued from tunnel near Vienna - Gallery Technical problem: Around 400 ICE passengers have to wait for hours in a tunnel. (symbolic picture) Image: Jens Büttner/dpa The ICE 90 "Donauwalzer" train to Hamburg had come to a standstill in a railroad tunnel. Image: dpa Around 400 passengers were rescued from an ICE train near Vienna after a technical breakdown. Image: dpa The problem was the train, not the tunnel, according to a spokesperson for the Austrian railroad company ÖBB. Image: dpa 400 ICE passengers rescued from tunnel near Vienna - Gallery Technical problem: Around 400 ICE passengers have to wait for hours in a tunnel. (symbolic picture) Image: Jens Büttner/dpa The ICE 90 "Donauwalzer" train to Hamburg had come to a standstill in a railroad tunnel. Image: dpa Around 400 passengers were rescued from an ICE train near Vienna after a technical breakdown. Image: dpa The problem was the train, not the tunnel, according to a spokesperson for the Austrian railroad company ÖBB. Image: dpa

The train journey had only just begun when the Deutsche Bahn ICE train broke down in a tunnel near Vienna. The passengers had to be patient for hours.

Around 400 passengers were rescued from an ICE train near Vienna after a technical breakdown. The ICE 90 "Donauwalzer" train to Hamburg had stopped in a railroad tunnel, according to Klaus Baumgartner, spokesman for the Austrian railroad company ÖBB. The problem was the train, not the tunnel, he said when asked by dpa. The pantograph on the train did not work.

This is what is known so far

The passengers had to wait for several hours before they were taken to a replacement train. However, Baumgartner said that some had "moved away from the train in the tunnel on their own, contrary to instructions". Therefore, the tunnel now had to be searched. Operations on the line are closed until further notice. There are considerable delays.

A spokesperson for Deutsche Bahn also said that some people had moved away from the train in the tunnel, contrary to instructions. As a result, the power had to be switched off. "Together with the emergency services, it was therefore decided that all passengers would have to get out of the tunnel to the surface," the Deutsche Bahn spokesperson told dpa.

Breakdown shortly after the start

The train had started at 1.13 pm, the breakdown happened at 1.30 pm, according to the ÖBB spokesperson. "As it was not technically possible to tow the train, it was decided that the passengers would change to a replacement train in the tunnel," the spokesperson said. According to Deutsche Bahn, the Austrian Federal Railways were the operator of the ICE on the section in the neighboring country.

Patience was required

According to media reports, some passengers were stuck for hours in the dark and without air conditioning. The ICE was on its way to Hamburg. Numerous emergency services were deployed. There was no information about injuries.