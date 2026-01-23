A fierce fire continued to rage overnight in a Norwegian residential area. On Saturday morning, the fire department was able to give a tentative all-clear.

More than 100 residential units were destroyed in a major fire in Krokstadelva, Norway, southwest of the capital, Oslo. On Saturday morning, the regional fire department announced that the fires were under control, according to the NTB news agency.

By that time, 400 people had been brought to safety away from the flames. There were initially no reports of seriously injured people.