A 43-year-old man was fatally injured in a car accident in Langnau am Albis ZH on Wednesday evening. Another vehicle occupant was seriously injured and a pedestrian suffered moderate injuries, according to the Zurich cantonal police.

The 43-year-old man died at the scene of the accident, according to the Zurich cantonal police on Thursday night.

A rescue helicopter flew the 35-year-old man, who was also in the car involved in the accident, to hospital. Which of the two Italians was driving the vehicle and how the accident occurred is being investigated, according to the statement.

According to initial findings, the car entered the right-hand sidewalk shortly after 10 p.m. and struck a pedestrian. The car then crashed into the corner of a house on the right-hand side of the road, skidded back and collided with a retaining wall on the left-hand side of the road. The 37-year-old Ukrainian pedestrian suffered moderate injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

According to the press release, the vehicle was a total loss. Initial estimates put the damage to the building at several thousand francs, according to the cantonal police.

