The wildfire on France’s Atlantic coast continues to spread, leading to the evacuation of additional towns and thousands more tourists. According to the prefecture, 44,000 people have now been evacuated from the region near Bordeaux, which is also popular with German vacationers. The fire has spread across 12,500 hectares and destroyed 53 homes and a campground. Firefighters are on the scene with 1,000 personnel, nine firefighting planes, and two firefighting helicopters. So far, 42 firefighters have been injured.

dpatopbilder – Plumes of smoke from the wildfires southeast of the seaside resort of Lacanau-Ocean (in the background, right) darken the sky as they drift across the dunes on the north beach. Photo: Jan Athmann/dpa

According to the city of Bordeaux, preparations are underway to accommodate additional evacuees in the city’s exhibition halls, which can house up to 10,000 people. Starting this morning, vacationers and residents of Cap Ferret were also evacuated by boat and taken to Arcachon. From there, the railway company deployed additional trains to Bordeaux to continue the transport. To assist with the evacuations, oyster fishermen in the region also offered their boats. At the request of the fire department, farmers supported the firefighting efforts by providing 40 tanker trucks.

Merz Offers German Assistance

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) offered support to France. The wildfires in France have had devastating consequences, and he has expressed his sympathy to President Emmanuel Macron, the chancellor wrote in a French-language post on the X platform. “We are ready to help France within the framework of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Our thoughts are with those affected and the emergency responders.”

Another fire on the Atlantic coast south of Bordeaux, near the town of Biscarrosse, led to the evacuation of 23,000 people. Here, too, campgrounds and vacation accommodations were primarily affected. A shopping center in the region, which housed an electronics store, burned to the ground. There were also dramatic scenes at a horse farm in Biscarrosse. As seen in video footage published by the newspaper “Le Figaro,” the horses were let out of their stalls so they could gallop across the street to escape the advancing fire.