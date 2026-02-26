Starting school later improves the mental state of pupils. (symbolic image) Keystone

Start an hour later - and learn much fitter: a study by the University of Zurich shows that flexible lesson times at a high school in St. Gallen measurably improve the sleep, health and performance of young people.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two secondary schools in Gossau SG introduced a voluntary later start to lessons, with the compulsory part starting at 8.30 am.

Young people slept an average of 45 minutes longer and reported fewer problems falling asleep.

In cantonal tests, performance in English and mathematics improved significantly. Show more

A flexible start to lessons in the morning can reduce chronic sleep deprivation in adolescents. A new study shows that this not only improves pupils' health, but also their academic performance.

For the study, researchers from the University of Zurich and the University Hospital Zurich accompanied a trial at a secondary school in Gossau in the canton of St. Gallen, as announced by the University of Zurich on Thursday.

Two secondary schools there introduced flexible school hours three years ago. The first lesson is voluntary, the compulsory part of the school day starts one hour later than before, at 8.30 am.

Significantly more sleep for teenagers

For the study, the sleep behavior of the average 14-year-old teenager was examined before and one year after the introduction of the new model. The analysis published in the latest issue of the "Journal of Adolescent Health" shows that 95% of pupils took advantage of the opportunity to start school later. The analysis is based on 754 responses.

On average, they started the school day 38 minutes later than before the introduction of flexible times. Accordingly, the young people also got up later in the morning. As the time at which they went to bed hardly changed, their sleeping time on school days was extended by an average of 45 minutes.

Effective approach for teenagers

The additional sleep had a positive effect. The pupils reported fewer problems falling asleep and reported a higher health-related quality of life in the survey. The new school model also resulted in better objective learning performance: In cantonal, calibrated tests, they performed better in English and mathematics than before.

The authors of the study see flexible school start times as an effective approach to reducing chronic sleep deprivation and its consequences. Starting lessons later could make an important contribution to overcoming the current mental health crisis among schoolchildren, co-author Reto Huber is quoted as saying in the press release from the University of Zurich.