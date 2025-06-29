  1. Residential Customers
Ticino 45-year-old quad biker dies in accident

SDA

30.6.2025 - 06:15

The reasons for the accident are being investigated, according to the Ticino cantonal police. (archive picture)
Picture: Keystone

A 45-year-old quad bike rider was killed in an accident in Val Malvaglia in Ticino on Sunday evening. He fell around ten meters down a slope, according to the Ticino cantonal police.

Keystone-SDA

30.06.2025, 06:16

The Ticino cantonal police said in a statement that they are investigating why the Swiss national, who lives in the region, left the road. The emergency services were only able to determine his death.

According to the police, the accident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. in the village of Anzona. Val Malvaglia is a side valley of the Blenio Valley to the north of Biasca.