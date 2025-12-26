A piece of panettone is probably the cause of a man's death in Turin. (symbolic image) dpa

A man is said to have choked on a piece of panettone and a slice of mandarin orange in Turin. The quick help from relatives came too late. The sympathy is great.

DPA dpa

In Turin, a 47-year-old man choked to death while eating Christmas dessert, apparently on a piece of panettone and a mandarin orange that blocked his airways.

Despite quickly alerting the emergency services, all help came too late. Many people expressed their sympathy for the family on social media. Show more

Tragic end to a family Christmas dinner: in the Italian city of Turin, a man choked to death while eating dessert, probably on a bite of the traditional Italian Christmas cake panettone. The piece of cake and a piece of mandarin orange had apparently blocked his airways, according to numerous Italian media reports.

According to the Italian news agency Adnkronos, among others, a coroner confirmed that the death was caused by a piece of panettone and a piece of mandarin.

The family members immediately alerted the emergency services, who arrived within a few minutes, the media wrote. However, the 47-year-old could no longer be helped.

Many people took to social media to express their sympathy - and referred to a Facebook entry attributed to the brother of the deceased. "You will always be in our hearts," he wrote on Facebook.