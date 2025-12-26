Tragic end to a family Christmas dinner: in the Italian city of Turin, a man choked to death while eating dessert, probably on a bite of the traditional Italian Christmas cake panettone. The piece of cake and a piece of mandarin orange had apparently blocked his airways, according to numerous Italian media reports.
According to the Italian news agency Adnkronos, among others, a coroner confirmed that the death was caused by a piece of panettone and a piece of mandarin.
The family members immediately alerted the emergency services, who arrived within a few minutes, the media wrote. However, the 47-year-old could no longer be helped.
Many people took to social media to express their sympathy - and referred to a Facebook entry attributed to the brother of the deceased. "You will always be in our hearts," he wrote on Facebook.