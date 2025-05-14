This photo provided by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office shows the interior of the Volkswagen in San Jose. A thumbprint on cigarettes has led to an arrest almost half a century after the murder of the young Californian woman. Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office via AP/Keystone

It's 1977, and after a night out at a bar, a young mother is found strangled in the back seat of her car. Clues quickly emerge, but the investigation comes to nothing. Half a century later, investigators have other options.

48 years after the murder of a young mother in California, a fingerprint on a pack of cigarettes could lead to a solution.

On Friday, a 69-year-old man was arrested who may have killed Jeanette Ralston.

She was found strangled in the back seat of her car on February 1, 1977.

The fingerprint led to a hit in the FBI's updated system in the fall. Show more

A fingerprint on a pack of cigarettes could solve a cold case almost half a century after the violent death of a young woman in California. According to the prosecutor's office in Clara County, Ohio, a 69-year-old man was arrested on Friday who may have killed Jeanette Ralston. She had been found strangled in the back seat of her car on February 1, 1977. After the arrest in Jefferson, Ohio, the man was transferred to California. He was charged with murder.

The imprint of a thumb on a pack of cigarettes found in the car led to a hit in the FBI's updated system in the fall, the prosecutor's office announced. Earlier this year, officials from the district attorney's office and police in San Jose, California, where the crime occurred, traveled to Ohio to take DNA samples from the suspect. These had matched traces found under Ralston's fingernails and on a long-sleeved shirt used to strangle the mother of a then six-year-old son. There was evidence of a sexual assault.

"Every day, criminals are closer to being caught"

"Forensic science is advancing every day, and every day criminals are closer to being caught," said District Attorney Jeff Rosen. "Cases can grow old and be forgotten. We don't forget and we don't give up."

The car with the body had been found in the carport area of an apartment complex near the bar where Ralston was last seen alive, according to friends. There were traces of an unsuccessful arson on the car. Ralston's friends said at the time that they had seen her leave the bar with an unknown man the night before. After ten minutes she had wanted to come back. That never happened. A suspect profile was drawn up on the basis of witness statements. Because the investigation came to nothing, the case was finally closed.

In 1977, the suspect was stationed as a soldier just over 100 kilometers south of San Jose. The following year, he was sentenced to four years in prison for attempted murder, according to court documents.

Ralston's son Allen Ralston told WOIO-TV he was grateful and relieved that an arrest had finally been made. "I'm just glad somebody took it seriously," he said.