48-year-old Swiss man dies while mountain biking in Italy. (archive picture) sda

A 48-year-old Swiss man has died while mountain biking in Italy. The tourist suffered a fainting spell and fell off his bike.

A 48-year-old Swiss man has died after suffering a fainting spell while mountain biking in Italy.

Doctors were unable to save the man. Show more

A 48-year-old Swiss tourist has died while mountain biking in Calice Ligure, Liguria. This was reported by the Italian news agency ansa.

According to the rescue services, the man had suffered a fainting spell in the area near the northern Italian town of Savona, west of Genoa, and had fallen off his bike.

Rescue no longer possible

The fire department, mountain rescue team, ambulance, doctors and helicopter that were dispatched to the impassable area were unable to save the victim. The Carabinieri were also on the scene.

