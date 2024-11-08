  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Faintness attack suffered 48-year-old Swiss man dies while mountain biking

SDA

8.11.2024 - 20:33

48-year-old Swiss man dies while mountain biking in Italy. (archive picture)
48-year-old Swiss man dies while mountain biking in Italy. (archive picture)
sda

A 48-year-old Swiss man has died while mountain biking in Italy. The tourist suffered a fainting spell and fell off his bike.

08.11.2024, 20:33

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 48-year-old Swiss man has died after suffering a fainting spell while mountain biking in Italy.
  • Doctors were unable to save the man.
Show more

A 48-year-old Swiss tourist has died while mountain biking in Calice Ligure, Liguria. This was reported by the Italian news agency ansa.

According to the rescue services, the man had suffered a fainting spell in the area near the northern Italian town of Savona, west of Genoa, and had fallen off his bike.

Rescue no longer possible

The fire department, mountain rescue team, ambulance, doctors and helicopter that were dispatched to the impassable area were unable to save the victim. The Carabinieri were also on the scene.

SDA

More on the topic

Mountain accident. Female climber falls to her death on Ferdenrothorn VS

Mountain accidentFemale climber falls to her death on Ferdenrothorn VS

Accident in the Austrian Alps. Mountaineer pulls several others into the depths - and continues his tour

Accident in the Austrian AlpsMountaineer pulls several others into the depths - and continues his tour

Thunderstorms in the mountains. You should pay attention to this when hiking

Thunderstorms in the mountainsYou should pay attention to this when hiking