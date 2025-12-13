When the attack on a Christmas market in Lower Bavaria should have taken place or how concrete the plans were initially remained unclear. (symbolic image) IMAGO/Maximilian Koch

In Lower Bavaria, five men are said to have planned an attack on a Christmas market with a vehicle. They are now in custody: the authorities assume an Islamist motive.

Update December 14, 6:55 a.m.: The arrest was made on Friday. Yesterday, Saturday, the men were brought before the magistrate. Arrest warrants were issued for four of them - one was taken into preventive custody.

A foreign intelligence service was reportedly not involved. It is not known where the suspects were caught. According to the public prosecutor's office, the Egyptian's stated aim was to "kill or injure as many people as possible".

Five men have been arrested for suspected plans to attack a Christmas market in the Dingolfing area of Lower Bavaria. Arrest warrants were issued for four of them - one was taken into preventive custody, as confirmed by the Munich Public Prosecutor General's Office.

It is currently assuming an Islamist motivation. The attack was to be carried out with a vehicle. As the Public Prosecutor General's Office emphasized, the presumption of innocence applies. Bild" had previously reported on the case.

The arrests were made on Friday - the men were then brought before a magistrate on Saturday. According to the Public Prosecutor General's Office, they are a 56-year-old Egyptian, a 37-year-old Syrian and three Moroccans aged 22, 28 and 30.

According to the current state of the investigation, the Egyptian is said to have called for an attack in a mosque in the Dingolfing-Landau area. It was initially unclear when the possible attack was planned and how concrete the plans were. According to the public prosecutor's office, the situation was still too fresh to make any statements on this.

Its Central Office for Combating Extremism and Terrorism had led the operation, in which the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution was also involved.