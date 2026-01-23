The automotive supplier Autoneum grew in the first half of 2026 despite a global decline in auto production. CEO Eelco Spoelder is focusing on China and innovative products, as he explained in an interview with the AWP news agency.

AWP: Mr. Spoelder, the global auto market is in crisis, yet you are growing as an auto supplier, excluding the effects of exchange rates. What is the secret to your success?

Eelco Spoelder: In 2024, we defined our new global strategy, “Level Up,” and are consistently implementing it. We have purposefully strengthened our position in China and acquired two companies there last year. We are now reaping the benefits of this broader footprint.

AWP: In China, you supply major players such as BYD. In Europe, however—and especially in Germany—there has been a growing number of negative headlines about automakers. What is your outlook for this market?

ES: We expect car production in Europe to remain stable this year, although trends will vary by manufacturer and segment. New Chinese automakers are likely to gain further market share—at the expense of the “traditional” European brands. The quality of Chinese cars is now competitive, and they are often significantly cheaper. This isn’t a problem for us, since we serve all manufacturers.

AWP: As a Swiss company, do you have any concerns about Chinese providers expanding—for example, regarding data protection and dependencies?

ES: No, those concerns are not a priority for us. With our 70 factories worldwide, we supply all automakers locally, including all Chinese and Japanese ones. We do not differentiate based on nationality. As a Swiss company, it is important for us to have a global presence and to serve all our customers.

AWP: Let's take a look at your operating performance. You achieved a surprisingly strong increase in your operating margin in the first half of the year. How did you manage that?

ES: We are focusing on efficiency measures, site optimizations, and portfolio streamlining. We are also focusing on future-oriented innovations, such as protective casings for electric vehicle batteries. And in addition to our core business with light-duty vehicles, we are now also supplying truck manufacturers. Among other things, this has driven our business in Brazil and could lead to a new location there. However, we have not yet made a decision on this.

AWP: Due to the war in Iran, you’re currently facing certain cost increases as well, such as for oil-based raw materials. How easy is it to pass these costs on to your customers?

ES: Our primary goal is to offset any increase in raw material prices through cost-cutting measures. For example, we try to find more cost-effective materials or renegotiate terms with our suppliers. After all, price pressure is high in the automotive industry. But if that isn’t possible, the customer has to share in the price increases. This is standard practice, especially in countries with high inflation.