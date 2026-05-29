The Hotel Seehof in Davos is closing unexpectedly in two weeks' time. Booking

The traditional Hotel Seehof in Davos will remain closed this summer. The German operator Revo Hospitality Group will cease operations in mid-June. Officially, there is talk of synergies - but industry insiders also point to the hotel group's financial problems.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The five-star Hotel Seehof in Davos will unexpectedly cease summer operations on June 14.

The operator Revo Hospitality Group wants to relocate guests to the Grandhotel Belvédère, which it also manages.

The hotel group has been in insolvency proceedings in Germany since the beginning of the year. Show more

It is surprising news for Davos: the traditional five-star Hotel Seehof will not be welcoming any guests this summer. The doors of the hotel at the Parsennbahn valley station will be closed from June 14. This was first reported by "Südostschweiz".

The German Revo Hospitality Group is responsible for the decision. The hotel group took over the Seehof at the beginning of 2025 and already runs another well-known hotel in Davos: the Grandhotel Belvédère.

Guests will be relocated to the sister hotel

The official reason given by the operator for the closure is to optimize the processes between the two hotels. Existing bookings will be transferred to the Grandhotel Belvédère, which will reopen in time for the summer season, explained a company spokesperson.

According to the operator, the Seehof is set to reopen in the 2026/27 winter season. Some of the employees will continue to work at the Belvédère. For other employees, the company says it is looking for solutions within the region.

Insolvency proceedings cause uncertainty

The closure comes at a time when the operator Revo Hospitality Group is under economic pressure. The company has been in self-administered insolvency proceedings since January. At the time, around 140 subsidiaries had submitted corresponding applications to a Berlin court. However, the group emphasized that the proceedings mainly affect locations in Germany and Austria.

Whether the summer closure is directly related to the financial situation remains to be seen. Officially, the operator refers to operational synergies between the Seehof and the Grandhotel Belvédère, which it also manages. According to current plans, the Seehof should reopen for the 2026/27 winter season.