The child who had been missing following a boating accident on Saturday in the canton of Aargau has been found dead. The body of the 5-year-old boy was found on the left bank of the river in the municipality of Merenschwand, Aargau.

The Aargau cantonal police confirmed this in response to an inquiry from Keystone-SDA. The child had been reported missing following an inflatable boat accident. The boat, carrying two adults and two children, had collided with a tree in the Reuss River near Mühlau on Saturday afternoon. A large-scale search operation initially yielded no results.

The inflatable boat was carrying a family consisting of two adults and two children aged five and seven, as the Aargau Cantonal Police stated in a press release on Sunday. The parents and the seven-year-old girl were able to make it to shore after the boat capsized. The five-year-old boy had been missing ever since.