A 50-year-old man died on Tuesday during forestry work in the Locarno region. (symbolic image) Keystone

A 50-year-old Bulgarian worker died on Tuesday in the Locarno region. The causes of the accident are still unknown. According to information from the Ticino cantonal police, the man was hit by two trees during forestry work.

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The accident on the Monti di Ditto in Cugnasco was reported to the alarm center shortly before 2 p.m., according to the Ticino cantonal police. According to an initial reconstruction, the 50-year-old man was first hit by a tree, which was followed by a second one.

Members of the Ticino cantonal police, the Locarno fire department and rescue teams from Swiss Alpine Rescue (ARS) and Rega were deployed to the scene. Despite resuscitation attempts, they were only able to determine the death of the 50-year-old, as stated in the press release. A care team was called out to provide psychological support.